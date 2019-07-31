Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets $100 million extension

Thomas agreed to terms Wednesday with the Saints on a five-year contract extension worth up to $100 million, league sources tell Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Thomas didn't report for the start of training camp last week while seeking a new deal and didn't have to wait long to receive a long-term contract that keeps him in New Orleans through 2024. The 2018 first-team All-Pro will earn $1.15 million in the final year of his rookie deal before the extension goes into effect in 2020. At that time, he'll become the NFL's highest-paid wideout, with his lavish deal including $19.25 million annually and $61 million guaranteed. Thomas' extension could set the market for other high-end receivers seeking new deals before the upcoming season, with Atlanta's Julio Jones being the most notable of that group.