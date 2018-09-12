Saints' Michael Thomas: Picks up illness

Thomas didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

For the sake of Thomas' owners, he picked up the illness mid-week instead of within sight of game day. However, considering his stature in one of the top offenses in the league, he'll want to take the practice field Thursday or Friday to allay any concerns about his availability. Assuming he plays, he'll be looking to uphold his lofty 16-180-1 line from a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday against the Browns.

