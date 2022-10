Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Thomas still hasn't returned to practice and now will miss a fifth straight game, but at least gets an extra day to heal up before the Saints face the Ravens on Monday night Week 9. With Jarvis Landry (ankle) also out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas, it'll likely be Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith getting most of the receiver snaps alongside rookie standout Chris Olave.