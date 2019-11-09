Saints' Patrick Robinson: Questionable for Sunday's game
Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Falcons.
Robinson carried a limited tag throughout the practice week, meaning he could be a true game-time decision come Sunday. If healthy, he would mostly serve in a depth role, barring injuries, but would likely chip in on special teams.
