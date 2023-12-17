Shaheed (thigh) caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants.

Shaheed returned from a two-game absence while Chris Olave (ankle) joined Michael Thomas (knee) on the sidelines. Shaheed's 36 receiving yards led all Saints wide receivers, but two of Derek Carr's three touchdown passes went to tight ends, and Keith Kirkwood scored the team's only touchdown by a wideout. After getting through the game without a setback to his injured thigh, Shaheed could see his role grow Thursday against the Rams, especially if Olave and Thomas remain unavailable.