Shaheed (thigh) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Giants, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Shaheed missed the last two games due to a thigh injury, and while he opened Week 15 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, he ended it with a full practice Friday, paving the way for his first appearance since Week 12. Fellow wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) is questionable for Sunday after failing to practice all week, so if he's inhibited or sidelined this weekend, Shaheed would be poised for an elevated role in the Saints' passing attack.