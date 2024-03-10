The Saints recently tendered Shaheed to a one-year, $985,000 contract, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The decision to bring Shaheed at less than $1 million for the upcoming season was a no-brainer for the Saints after the Weber State product proved to be a dependable deep-ball complement to No. 1 wideout Chris Olave in 2023. Shaheed appeared in 15 games this past season, accruing 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns on 75 targets while also carrying seven times for 37 yards. The 25-year-old was also a dynamic weapon on special teams, bringing back 25 punts for 339 yards and a touchdown and 18 kickoffs for 384 yards.