Shaheed secured five of nine targets for 70 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for four yards in the Saints' 30-22 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

The speedy second-year pro tied with Alvin Kamara for second in receptions on the night while serving as the runner-up in yardage as well. Shaheed hit pay dirt from 45 yards late in the first half, his first score since Week 8. His yardage total also was his best since that same contest, but it's worth noting the Weber State product recorded only 25 yards on his other four receptions outside of the touchdown. Shaheed next faces the Buccaneers' inconsistent defense in a Week 17 road matchup on New Year's Eve.