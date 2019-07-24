Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Placed on PUP list
The Saints placed Rankins (Achilles) on the Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
No surprise here, as Rankins suffered a torn Achilles on Jan. 13. It would be surprising if he were to be removed from the list prior to the start of the season given the severity of the injury. The 26-year-old defensive tackle started all 16 regular seasons games each of the previous two seasons and would presumably regain that role once his health allows it.
