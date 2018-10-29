Saints' Sheldon Rankins: Two sacks in Week 8
Rankins had three tackles (all solo), including a pair of sacks, in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.
Rankins doubled his season sack total in Minnesota and the former first-round pick has had at least three tackles in five the Saints' first seven games. With four sacks and 20 total tackles, Rankins has quietly been a decent fantasy option in deeper IDP leagues that require owners to start defensive linemen.
