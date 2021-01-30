Hill finished the 2020 season with 928 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions as a passer while contributing 457 rushing yards and eight additional rushing scores.

Hill got his first taste of action as a starter this season, filling in for Drew Brees in four games, throwing for 834 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also chipped in four rushing touchdowns in that span and finished the season with career highs in carries (87), rushing yards (457) and rushing touchdowns (8). The possibility of Drew Brees' retirement is very real, and if the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback does call it quits, Hill will likely compete for the Saints' starting job in 2021. Jameis Winston is set to become a free agent, but if he sticks around, he'll surely be in the mix for the starting job, too.