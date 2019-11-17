Ginn hauled in two of four targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The veteran speedster made good use of his limited opportunities, notching a six-yard scoring grab on one of his two receptions. Ginn has no more than three catches in any game since Week 1, while his touchdown was only his second of the season. Ginn does have seven receptions of at least 20 yards on just 22 total grabs, however, so he carries some big-play upside into a Week 12 matchup against the Panthers.