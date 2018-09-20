Saints' Ted Ginn: Expects to suit up Sunday
Ginn (knee) expects to play in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Ginn has kicked off Week 3 preparations with back-to-back limited practices, placing a cloud over his availability. He brushed off some of the doubt with his comments Thursday, but until he ditches the knee injury -- either via Friday's injury report or the release of the Saints' inactive list Sunday -- he'll remain a question mark. If he suits up, there's a chance he adds punt returns to his workload with the placement of Tommylee Lewis (knee) on injured reserve this week.
