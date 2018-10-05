Saints' Ted Ginn: Misses practice Friday
Ginn (knee) missed another practice Friday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Ginn has been dealing with a knee injury since Week 1 and is yet to miss a game. Back-to-back practice absences isn't a great sign, but he does have an extra day to get ready with the Saints hosting the Redskins on Monday Night Football in Week 5. We'll have another update Saturday when the Saints release their final injury report.
