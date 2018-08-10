West rushed five times for 10 yards in Thursday's 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the preseason opener.

West's first carry didn't come until the two-minute drill to end the first half. After that, he saw some work over the course of the second half, yet failed to produce much. While fellow tailback and competitor Shane Vereen sprinkled in his five touches over the same span, his eight total yards left little separation between the two.