West was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

West gained 26 yards on two carries in Friday's preseason game against the Cardinals, but it was too little too late in his bid to help replace Mark Ingram (suspension) early in the season. Jonathan Williams has jumped out in front as the clear favorite to work alongside Alvin Kamara for the first four weeks of the campaign. West may have a hard time finding work in the NFL this year.

