Armstead was diagnosed with a pectoral injury Wednesday and is expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead, the Saints' starting left tackle, sustained what was initially labeled a shoulder injury during the Week 10 win over the Bengals. Veteran Jermon Bushrod stepped in to replace Armstead and will likely be tasked with protecting Drew Brees' blind side for multiple games while Armstead is sidelined. Armstead previously hadn't missed a snap all season before his early departure against Cincinnati.

