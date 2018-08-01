The Saints placed Dural (arm) on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Dural was unable to land a spot on any team's 53-man roster during his rookie season before ultimately signing a reserve/future contract with the Saints. His training camp got off to an unfortunate start Sunday, as the 24-year-old pass catcher suffered a broken humerus in practice. As a result, the team was forced to place him on the IR where he will remain for the rest of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.

