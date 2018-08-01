Saints' Travin Dural: Lands on IR
The Saints placed Dural (arm) on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Dural was unable to land a spot on any team's 53-man roster during his rookie season before ultimately signing a reserve/future contract with the Saints. His training camp got off to an unfortunate start Sunday, as the 24-year-old pass catcher suffered a broken humerus in practice. As a result, the team was forced to place him on the IR where he will remain for the rest of the season unless both parties reach an injury settlement.
More News
-
Saints' Travin Dural: To undergo surgery on broken arm•
-
Saints' Travin Dural: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Travin Dural: Cut by Saints•
-
Saints' Travin Dural: Cleared for training camp•
-
Saints' Travin Dural: Should be healthy for training camp•
-
Saints' Travin Dural: Placed on non-football injury list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Eisenberg RB sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at running back for the 2018 sea...
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...