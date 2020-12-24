The Saints placed Smith (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Larry Holder of The Athletic reports.
While the Saints haven't commented on the severity of the right ankle injury Smith sustained Week 15 against the Chiefs, his placement on IR indicates that he'll require a multi-week recovery. Per Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune, Smith posted a photograph on his social media Wednesday featuring himself in what appeared to be a doctor's office with his ankle heavily bandaged, suggesting that the wideout may have needed surgery. In any case, with Smith officially shut down for the final two games of the regular season, he'll finish his third NFL campaign with 34 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns over his 14 appearances.
