Watch Now:

Mathieu (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

In a sign of good news for the Saints' secondary, Mathieu and starting strong safety Marcus Maye (illness, hamstring) will both play Sunday. Mathieu has played in all seven contests so far this season and has amassed 26 tackles (16 solo) and an interception returned for a touchdown.

More News