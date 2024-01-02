Mathieu recorded five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 23-13 win at Tampa Bay.
Mathieu's five total tackles in Week 17 brought his total on the season to 72, good for fifth on his team heading into this weekend's regular-season finale. New Orleans will host the run-heavy Falcons in Week 18.
