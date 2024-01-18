Mathieu appeared in all 17 games during the 2023 regular season, tallying 75 tackles and nine passes defended, including four interceptions.

Mathieu logged 16 fewer tackles compared to the 2022 campaign when hee recorded a career-high 91. However, he remained effective in coverage during his second season with New Orleans, tallying at least three interceptions for the fifth season in a row to go along with the fourth pick-six of his 11-year career. Mathieu will enter the final season of his three-year, $28.3 million contract with New Orleans in 2024.