Bell (knee) is officially listed as out for Week 17's game against the Panthers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Bell failed to suit up in either of the final two practices this week heading into Sunday, so this news isn't quite surprising. With the Ohio State product sidelined, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is likely to receive the start at the strong safety position.

