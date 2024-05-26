The Seahawks are hopeful Lucas (knee) will be ready for training camp, Nick Lee of the team's official website reports.

Chronic knee issues limited Lucas to just six games in 2023 after playing 16 during his rookie campaign. The issues dated all the way back to his time at Washington State and was ultimately surgically repaired this offseason. Given the team's optimism regarding his chances at returning for training camp, his chances at being ready for Week 1 are looking good at this point. The third-year pro projects to start at right tackle when healthy.