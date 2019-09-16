Woods made four tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Woods had a major responsibility in the Seahawks' defense since Poona Ford (calf) and Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) were out. He did his job as a run-stopper, but he ceded most of his pass-rushing opportunities to Quinton Jefferson. As a result, Woods doesn't have IDP value.

