McGough is likely headed for the practice squad after the Seahawks traded for Brett Hundley on Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Seattle apparently wasn't too impressed with the backup quarterback battle between McGough and veteran Austin Davis. The rookie seventh-round pick at least still figures to have a spot on the practice squad, while Davis may just be out of a job. It is possible the team could carry three quarterbacks until Hundley has a strong knowledge of the playbook.