Seahawks' Alex McGough: Makes noise in second preseason game
McGough completed nine of 12 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.
Selected in the seventh round of April's draft, McGough is battling Austin Davis to serve as Russell Wilson's backup. Davis converted on just one of three tries for six yards Saturday. The difference in attempts and all-around performance gives McGough a slight edge in the battle so far, but expect the competition to continue through the final preseason outing.
