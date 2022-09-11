Burns (groin) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game versus the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Burns missed about two weeks of practice in August due to a groin injury before suiting up in the Seahawks' preseason finale, logging three tackles and 22 defensive snaps on Aug. 26 at Dallas. That said, he was unable to get on the field at all during Week 1 prep and now his little chance to play in Seattle's season opener. Sidney Jones and rookie fourth-round pick Coby Bryant would be the biggest beneficiaries of Burns' likely absence.