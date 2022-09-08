Burr-Kirven (knee) was not listed on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Burr-Kirven appears to have finished his recovery from a season-ending torn ACL suffered last August, which also required a follow-up procedure in June. The 2019 fifth-round pick should now be available to slot into a reserve role at inside linebacker heading into the team's season-opener against Denver on Monday.
