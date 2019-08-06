Seahawks' Bobby Wagner: Expected back by regular season

Wagner (leg) is expected to be ready to go by Week 1, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Wagner underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy in his leg Monday. While the veteran linebacker is expected to be sidelined for a significant amount of time, coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence that Wagner would be fully available for Seattle's regular-season opener versus the Bengals. In the meantime, expect Austin Calitro and Ben Burr-Kirven to see an increase in reps during practice and preseason contests.