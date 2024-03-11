Wagner is expected to test the free agency market this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wagner is viewed as unlikely to return to the Seahawks in 2024 after having a resurgent 2023 campaign in Seattle, recording a career-high 183 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, while deflecting three passes and recovering a fumble over 17 games. The linebacker will turn 34 years old in June, but he'll likely still have an abundance of teams interested in him on the open market.