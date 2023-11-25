Wagner totaled eight tackles (four solo) in a loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Though Wagner's tackle total was very respectable, he actually finished with his lowest number in that category since making just four stops Week 6 versus Cincinnati. That speaks to his elite level of production this season -- through 11 contests, he leads Seattle and ranks fifth in the NFL with 113 total stops. Wagner is on pace to reach 150 tackles for the fourth time in his career.