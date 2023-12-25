Wagner finished with 11 tackles (eight solo), including a sack and two tackles for a loss, in the Seahawks' 20-17 win over the Titans on Sunday.
The nine-time All-Pro has recorded double-digit stops in nine different games this season. Wagner is third in the NFL in tackles with 154. The 12th-year pro also has three passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 2023.
