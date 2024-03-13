The Commanders signed Wagner on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Wagner will head to Washington where he will instantly help reinforce a thin linebacking core. In his second stint with the Seahawks last season, the 33-year-old compiled a career-high 183 tackles (96 solo) and will now look to repeat that level of production for the Commanders during the upcoming campaign.
