Wagner finished Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers with 14 tackles (four solo).
Wagner reached double-digit tackles for the third straight game and has played every single defensive snap since Week 10. His 168 total tackles is second in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (170) and the former is two stops away from matching his career high set in 2021.
