Wagner registered 14 tackles (seven solo) in Thursday's Week 13 loss to the Cowboys.
Wagner led Seattle in stops in the defeat, posting his third double-digit tackle total over the past four weeks. The veteran linebacker has had some big tackle totals this season, finishing with 13 or more stops on four different occasions. Wagner is currently tied for the NFL lead with 127 tackles on the campaign.
