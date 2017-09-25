Seahawks' C.J. Prosise: Has ankle examined
Head coach Pete Carroll told Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle that Prosise had his ankle examined Monday.
Prosise ranked second among Seahawks running backs in terms of offensive snap count Sunday at Tennessee, picking up 27 versus 41 for Chris Carson. In a game in which Russell Wilson attempted 49 throws, Prosise, an adept pass catcher, recorded three receptions (on five targets) for 65 yards in addition to nine yards on the ground. Expect Prosise's health to receive some clarity upon the release of the team's first Week 4 injury report Wednesday.
