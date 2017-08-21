Prosise's MRI revealed no damage outside the tightness he's experiencing in his groin, USA Today's Liz Mathews reports.

Prosise was a late scratch from last Friday's game against the Vikings after a groin issue flared up prior to kickoff. Fortunately, though, the tailback is only dealing with tightness and not something more significant. While it's worth questioning whether Prosise will be ready for this Friday's dress rehearsal versus Kansas City, the Seahawks will surely exercise caution with the second-year back, whose rookie campaign was hindered by numerous injuries.