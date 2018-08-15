Carson is the heavy favorite to be No. 1 RB after Rashaad Penny suffered a broken finger, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carson started camp as the top running back, but a solid preseason by Penny, who is a rookie first-round pick, could shake things up. Penny will likely be out for at least a few weeks, which would leave him without the chance to steal Carson's spot. This lifts Carson's fantasy draft stock, but his NFL film is still limited to just four games last season. In that span, he recorded 49 carries for 208 yards and zero touchdowns, while catching seven balls for 59 yards and one score.