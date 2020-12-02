Carson (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In his return from a four-game absence this past Monday at Philadelphia, Carson logged 37 percent of the snaps on offense on his way to 10 touches for 59 yards from scrimmage and one TD. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde played 61 percent of those plays and had 17-29-0, respectively. On Wednesday, Carson told Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest that he emerged from the contest "a little sore," which was evident in his practice status. Both Carson and Hyde (toe) were 'limited' to kick off Week 13 prep, so their statuses will be something to watch as the week proceeds.