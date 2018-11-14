Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rejoining lineup in starting role
Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimeer said Carson (hip) will get the start in Thursday's game against the Packers, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.
Carson returned to full practice participation Tuesday and doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. He'll surely lose touches to some combination of Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny, but there's still a reasonable ceiling to be had in an offense that leads the NFL in run play rate (51.1 percent). Carson returns from a one-game absence to face a Packers defense ranked 21st in yards allowed per carry (4.5) and 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (120.9).
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for Thursday's game•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May be able to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Uncertain for Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Missing second game of season•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Trending toward inactive status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Fantasy players are hoping Corey Davis and Marquez Valdes-Scantling can continue their recent...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...