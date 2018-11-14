Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimeer said Carson (hip) will get the start in Thursday's game against the Packers, ESPN.com's Brady Henderson reports.

Carson returned to full practice participation Tuesday and doesn't have a game designation on the final injury report, per Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle. He'll surely lose touches to some combination of Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny, but there's still a reasonable ceiling to be had in an offense that leads the NFL in run play rate (51.1 percent). Carson returns from a one-game absence to face a Packers defense ranked 21st in yards allowed per carry (4.5) and 22nd in rushing yards allowed per game (120.9).