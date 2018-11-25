Seahawks' Chris Carson: Totals 63 yards versus Panthers
Carson rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He also caught both targets for eight yards.
Carson didn't have a flashy game with just 3.4 yards per carry and a long rush of 16 yards, but he punched in a one-yard score late in the second quarter to tie the game. The second-year pro was a clear leader in Seattle's backfield over rookie Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis, who combined for just eight carries for 18 yards. Carson will look to get the motor turning in Week 13 against a tough 49ers' run defense.
More News
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Finds end zone in return•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Rejoining lineup in starting role•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Set for Thursday's game•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: May be able to return Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Chris Carson: Uncertain for Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...