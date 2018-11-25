Carson rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Panthers. He also caught both targets for eight yards.

Carson didn't have a flashy game with just 3.4 yards per carry and a long rush of 16 yards, but he punched in a one-yard score late in the second quarter to tie the game. The second-year pro was a clear leader in Seattle's backfield over rookie Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis, who combined for just eight carries for 18 yards. Carson will look to get the motor turning in Week 13 against a tough 49ers' run defense.