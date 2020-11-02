Coach Pete Carroll said he isn't sure if Carson (foot) will be ready for Week 9 against Buffalo, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Carroll was commenting on his team's backfield situation after a 37-27 win over the 49ers on Sunday. With Carson and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) both inactive, DeeJay Dallas played 79 percent of offensive snaps and scored a pair of touchdowns. Carson was treated as a game-time decision, but it sounds like his pregame warmup didn't go well. He was absent from practice Wednesday through Friday, so even limited participation this week would be a step in the right direction.