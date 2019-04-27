Seahawks' Cody Barton: Seattle selects in third round
The Seahawks selected Barton in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 88th overall.
Barton was a bit of a late bloomer at Utah, but in 2018 he was highly productive on a defense that allowed under 2.5 yards per carry to opposing offenses. He possesses plus athleticism at 6-foot-3, 237 pounds, boasting a 4.64-second 40-yard dash and elite agility score (10.93). He'll likely play special teams for most of 2019, but he could be a long-term replacement for K.J. Wright.
