The Seahawks selected Barton in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Barton was a bit of a late bloomer at Utah, but in 2018 he was highly productive on a defense that allowed under 2.5 yards per carry to opposing offenses. He possesses plus athleticism at 6-foot-3, 237 pounds, boasting a 4.64-second 40-yard dash and elite agility score (10.93). He'll likely play special teams for most of 2019, but he could be a long-term replacement for K.J. Wright.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
  • david-montgomery-iowa-state-football.jpg

    Day 2 RB prospects

    After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...

  • irv-smith-jr.jpg

    Day 2 TE prospects

    After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...

  • drew-lock-missouri.jpg

    Day 2 QB prospects

    Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.