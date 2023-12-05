Barton recorded 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 45-15 loss versus the Dolphins.
Barton posted double-digit tackles for the fourth time this season in Week 13, putting himself back on pace for his second straight year with 100-plus tackles. The Commanders have a bye in Week 14 before they travel to take on the Rams in Week 15.
