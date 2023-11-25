Barton totaled six tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in a Week 12 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Barton was activated off injured reserve Wednesday and played on every one of Washington's defensive snaps in his return to action. The linebacker tied Jamin Davis for the team lead in tackles in the blowout loss. Barton should regain his standing as a solid IDP asset now that's he's back on the field. Over the seven full games in which he's played this season, he's averaging 9.4 stops per contest.