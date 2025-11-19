Titans' Cody Barton: Notches first sack
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks in Tennessee's loss to the Texans on Sunday.
Barton had a solid outing despite the loss, notching his first sack of the campaign. Across his first 10 outings of the season, the 29-year-old has amassed 58 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks and a career-high three interceptions.
