Barton logged five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks in Tennessee's loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Barton had a solid outing despite the loss, notching his first sack of the campaign. Across his first 10 outings of the season, the 29-year-old has amassed 58 tackles (29 solo), including 1.0 sacks and a career-high three interceptions.