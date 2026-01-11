Barton recorded 81 tackles (37 solo) with 1.0 sacks and three interceptions across 17 games in 2025.

Barton signed a significant three-year deal with the Titans prior to the 2025 season with the idea that he'd lead the linebacker corps. However, Cedric Gray instead emerged into that role, while Barton disappointed. He was fairly effective in coverage --his three picks were a career high -- but he struggled in run defense and logged his lowest tackle total since 2021, when he played primarily on special teams.