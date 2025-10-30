Titans' Cody Barton: Quiet outing vs Colts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barton logged three tackles (two solo) during the Titans' loss to the Colts on Sunday.
Barton played every defensive snap for Tennessee in the loss, a feat he has accomplished in all eight games to start the season. The 28-year-old has recorded 45 tackles (25 solo) so far this campaign and will look to add to his totals in the Week 9 matchup against the Chargers.
More News
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Notches four stops in Week 7•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Notches pickoff in Week 6 loss•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Six stops against Arizona•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Logs nine tackles against Houston•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Leads way with six tackles•
-
Titans' Cody Barton: Secures interception in loss•