default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barton logged three tackles (two solo) during the Titans' loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Barton played every defensive snap for Tennessee in the loss, a feat he has accomplished in all eight games to start the season. The 28-year-old has recorded 45 tackles (25 solo) so far this campaign and will look to add to his totals in the Week 9 matchup against the Chargers.

More News