Barton recorded 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Rams.
Barton was a busy man in Week 15, reaching double-digit tackles for the second game in a row and fifth time overall this season. The linebacker has produced 91 tackles and a fumble recovery over 10 contests so far in his first year with Washington.
